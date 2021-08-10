NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Issues Earnings Results

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NEXI traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,441. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $281.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
NexImmune Company Profile
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
