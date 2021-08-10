NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Issues Earnings Results

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,441. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $281.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

