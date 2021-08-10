IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IGMS traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. 140,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,028. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713 over the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

