Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,192. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.