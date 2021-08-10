Hifi Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $116.83 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $116.83 million and approximately $46.85 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hifi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.