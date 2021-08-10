Mirrored Twitter Achieves Market Cap of $24.94 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.24 or 0.00149304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and $80,560.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00162991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,627.34 or 0.99822493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00827601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 365,439 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

