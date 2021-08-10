Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

