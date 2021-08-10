Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 135,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,352. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00.

PLSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

