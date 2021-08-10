Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) to Sell

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 1,800,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

