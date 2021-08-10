Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGLX. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 560,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.82 million and a PE ratio of -18.78. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

