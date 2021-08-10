PutinCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,176.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $434,226.41 and $1,176.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,717.34 or 1.00152302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00031407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00069961 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000835 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.