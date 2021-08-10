Primecoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.82 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.82 million and $1.05 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,298,736 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

