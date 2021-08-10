Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

ELMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,089. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.