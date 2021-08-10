Stafi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46.21 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and $46.21 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded up 151.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00307813 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.