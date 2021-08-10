APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $49.19 million and $168.97 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

