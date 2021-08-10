Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

