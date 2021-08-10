Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rafael and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Seritage Growth Properties -80.45% -9.94% -3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rafael and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 188.94 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.87 -$105.03 million N/A N/A

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.