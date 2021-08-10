$0.90 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,663,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,368,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBNC traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. 96,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

