FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

FGEN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

Several analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

