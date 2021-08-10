Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.70

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HKMPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

