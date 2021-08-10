Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Shares of AMPH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 176,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,510. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.73.
AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
