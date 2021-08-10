Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 176,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,510. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,158. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.