Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 717,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,452. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

