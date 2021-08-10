Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/2/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/9/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/6/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 7/1/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 656,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.
