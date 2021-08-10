Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $59,376.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.