Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,364. The company has a market cap of $744.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

