CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $646.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.