Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 612,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

