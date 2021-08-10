Beaxy (BXY) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $2,221.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

