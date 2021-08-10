BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $245,329.12 and approximately $54.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00849865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00148882 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOUTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.