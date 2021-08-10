The ONE Group Hospitality Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,680 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the typical volume of 151 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,440. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $323.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

