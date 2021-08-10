Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $217.99

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.99 and last traded at $217.99, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.99.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.