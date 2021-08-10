Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 594,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

