Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 41,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $148.68. 12,679,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

