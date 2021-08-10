Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bally’s stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 602,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -213.57 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

