BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

BRP traded up $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 993,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,742. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.