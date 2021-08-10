Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,131,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,704,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nikola by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nikola by 2,883.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

