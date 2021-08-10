Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BSY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.02. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

