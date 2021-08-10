Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL):

8/6/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.05 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/16/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$40.33. 1,748,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,219. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5096874 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

