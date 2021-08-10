Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of IFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 331,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,066. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

