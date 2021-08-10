Dero Trading 33.9% Higher This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $13.82 or 0.00030349 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $148.76 million and approximately $717,650.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,544.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.06908819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.32 or 0.01300548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00364229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00585451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00337311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00290482 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

