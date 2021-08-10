BonusCloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $18,514.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00844450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147431 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

