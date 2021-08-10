Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,962 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $70,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.4% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371,770 shares of company stock valued at $809,414,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,158,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,689. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

