HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 6,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.