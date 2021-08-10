Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.40. 646,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56. Xylem has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $130.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,774 shares of company stock worth $11,774,191. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.