Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

