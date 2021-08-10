AMATEN Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $437.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00844629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00107338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041467 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

