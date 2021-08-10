OKB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $736.36 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $23.88 or 0.00052444 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $736.36 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00844629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00107338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041467 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

