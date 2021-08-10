Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellation Software (CSU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Software (TSE: CSU):

8/9/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00.

8/5/2021 – Constellation Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$2,000.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2,025.59. 20,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,886.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$2,065.00. The stock has a market cap of C$42.93 billion and a PE ratio of 97.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

