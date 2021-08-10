Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.580-$6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.82.

Eaton stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,131. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

