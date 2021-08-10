Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371,770 shares of company stock worth $809,414,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.63. The company had a trading volume of 420,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.54. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

