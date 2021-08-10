HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $78.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00155328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,501.19 or 1.00213958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00820833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RNBWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.